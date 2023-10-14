With a past in Serie A between Lazio, Inter and Juventus, the Brazilian will sign for ASD Sale, a First Category club

A twist among the amateurs. In fact, according to what SerieD24 has learned, the “Prophet” Hernanes returns to the field and, once again, will leave from Italy. In fact, in these hours, the attacking midfielder with a past in Serie A between Lazio, Inter and Juventus will sign for ASD Sale, a First Category club. Incredible news for the club, which signs one of the most important players in Lazio’s recent history. According to what has been said, the official announcement is expected within a few hours.

Arriving in Italy in 2010 under the great expectations of Lazio, the “Prophet” Hernanes enchanted the Olimpico in his time with the Biancoceleste. With Lazio, Hernanes will win an Italian Cup and earn a call from Inter. Only two years with the Nerazzurri, before moving to Juventus. With the Bianconeri, the Brazilian midfielder managed to win his first championships. Having returned to Brazil in the following years, the former Lazio footballer will now return to Italy. As learned, the midfielder will sign for ASD Sale, a club that plays in the First Category. A real hit among amateurs.