First football at the highest levels, then high-class catering, and now… the new beginning from the first Piedmontese category. Prophet Hernanes continues to amaze. At 38 years old and after having filled his palmares in more than 15 years of a professional career including successes in Brazil, Italy, China and with the green and gold national team, the former Lazio, Inter and Juve player has started again once again. He did it by embracing the proposal of Sale, a team that plays in Group G of the Piedmontese First Category.