The Prophet left again at the age of 38 with Sale, in Piedmont. From Serie A to the amateurs: “I was clear with the president. Mine will be a limited commitment, I have the wines and the restaurant to take care of”

A somersault and a good glass of wine. A dribble and a goal after taking care of the vineyard and checking that everything is in its place in the restaurant that bears his name, the Ca’ del Profeta. Where Prophet obviously stands for Anderson Hernanes de Carvalho Viana Lima. Yes, Hernanes.