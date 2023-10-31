One of MotoGP’s big new features for the 2023 season is the minimum tire pressure rule, which after a long debate was introduced at the British Grand Prix, for the second half of the season.

This new point of the technical regulation establishes that, for both compounds, front and rear, a minimum pressure parameter must be maintained for 50% of the long race on Sunday and for 30% of the Sprint on Saturday.

Aleix Espargaro became the first driver in the championship to be penalized for this issue in Thailand, his second infringement of the year. It is worth remembering that the first time a rider breaks this rule there is not a time penalty, but a “warning”, an official warning from the FIM stewards.

The second time means that 3 extra seconds will be added to the final time of a race. The third time is 6 seconds and the fourth time is a penalty of up to 12 seconds. So let’s take a look at the situation of those at risk of penalties.

Which MotoGP 2023 riders can be sanctioned by the tire pressure rule

The Granollers driver could just be the first in a long list of drivers who will receive a time penalty, given that, as can be seen in the table, there are several who have already accumulated a caution after Silverstone. And especially from Montmelò, where the Michelin tire pressure was automatically monitored on all the bikes.

The most striking case on the list is that of Jorge Martin. The second in the general classification faced the warning in Buriram and will have to face his title battle with Pecco Bagnaia without being able to use his “jolly” in the last three races of the season. This could add further pressure on his management, at a moment of the It’s a year in which every point counts and a penalty could unbalance his numbers, while his Italian rival can still afford a “breakthrough” to the rule.

Added to him are Vinales, who resisted up to six Grands Prix without penalties, Bezzecchi, Morbidelli and Raul Fernandez, who resisted without penalties for two races, and Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro, who were also caught in Thailand. Of course there is Aleix, who now risks a 6 second penalty. And the 3-second penalty caused him to lose three positions in the long race at Buriram, dropping from fifth to eighth place.

Finally, the most curious case on the list is that of Pedrosa. The Spaniard need not worry, as he broke the rule at Misano, in his second and final wild card of the season. Having no other appearances scheduled, he will not be penalized and will show up for 2024 with a clean “record”.

With six races to go until the end of the year, including Sprints and long races, Espargaró will probably not be the only driver to be penalized. And, as can be seen with the presence of Martin among those involved, this controversial aspect, which attracted criticism from some drivers during the season, could play a key role in the resolution of the 2023 title.

