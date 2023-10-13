Ford Performance has announced the official driver lineups with which it will compete at the start of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in the 2024 season.

The brand new Mustang GT3 has been presented, developed by the House of the Blue Oval, Multimatic Motorsports and M-Sport based on the 5.4 liter Coyote V8 engine, it is now ready to make its debut in real competition, waiting to see it also in the FIA World Endurance Championship and obviously at the 24h of Le Mans with Proton Competition.

The names that will make up the two protagonist crews of the GTD PRO Class include two old acquaintances of Ford, namely Joey Hand and Dirk Müller, seen as a couple on the GT until a few years ago and therefore proposed again for next year on the #64, to whom add Harry Tincknell, who has collaborated with Multimatic since the days of the Mazda DPi and raced in the FIA ​​WEC with the GT, plus the new arrival Mike Rockenfeller aboard the #65.

Dirk Müller, Joey Hand, Mike Rockenfeller, Harry Tincknell, Ford Performance

Photo by: Ford

“I’m thrilled to finally be able to announce and begin this program,” said Hand. “We’ve been working on it for a long time, over a year. I’m very grateful and proud to have been involved in the early stages of testing the car.”

“We often put it on the track and the first time I drove it, I really liked it. It’s one of those cars that, for me, adapts to my style. I understood it immediately and I think many will be waiting for us fantastic years in which we will race with this car.”

Müller added: “I am happy, honored and grateful to be part of this fantastic Mustang GT3 program with Ford Performance and Multimatic. We have been working on the new car for a while and I can’t wait to get out on track and start racing. “.

“I’m really happy to be back with my friend Joey; in addition to knowing each other very well, we have achieved many successes together. I can’t thank Ford and Multimatic enough for this opportunity. Daytona is already around the corner, so let’s go.”

Ford Mustang GT3

Photo by: Ford Performance

On the other side of the garage, great satisfaction also for Tincknell: “I am thrilled to return to Ford, where the sense of family can be felt throughout the company. I will work with the race engineer I had at the time of the Ford GT and many of the team members are old friends from that period and subsequent Multimatic sports programs.”

“I can’t wait to race with ‘Rocky’. When I was in European Formula 3 in 2013, the DTM was the main event and that was the year he won the title. Now, racing at the same level as him is quite surreal when I think back to those days.”

For his part, Rockenfeller has a great opportunity to relaunch: “Having the opportunity to join Ford at this point in my career is fantastic and I’m excited to be part of a new program with a new car.

“I drove the Mustang GT3 at Sebring a couple of months ago and raced against the Ford GT many times, so I know I’m joining a very strong organization.”

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, comments: “We are thrilled to undertake this exciting challenge and put our 58 years of Mustang heritage and world-class performance to the test against some of the greatest manufacturers in the world.”

“We want to welcome Joey and Dirk back to the Ford family after some fantastic years with the GT program. Together with Harry’s four wins in the Ford GT and Mike’s impressive resume, this puts us in a strong position going into the season debut of the Mustang GT3″.

