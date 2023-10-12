The SBK Commission is launching new rules regarding consumption and the combined weight of the rider/bike. The engine rpm will no longer be modified. Super concessions every two rounds

October 12, 2023

The rules are changing in Superbike and Supersportor at least so would like the Commission composed of Gregorio Lavilla (Dorna, WorldSBK Executive Director), Paul King (Director of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission), Biense Bierma (General Secretary of the MSMA), coordinated by Paul Duparc (Manager of the FIM Circuit Racing Commission -Secretary of the SBK Commission) Ludovic Reignier (FIM WorldSBK Technical Director), Dominique Hebrard (FIM CTI Technical Manager) and Roland Berger (FIM CTI Director).

A large group of people who have met on various occasions and have studied new rules which will be further discussed in Jerez in the last round of the derivatives world championships and who are mainly aimed at fight against pollution (consumption) and the always discussed performance balance.

As regards consumption, there is no mention of the ecological petrol on which the oil companies have been working for years, but the finger is pointed at consumption, with a tank limited to 21 liters and with fuel flow control system which will be introduced on an experimental basis to then establish the definitive values ​​(2025?)

The big news comes from weight/motorcycle limit which was initially postponed to 2025 but which will instead be surprisingly introduced in the next season. The engine rpm will be established at the beginning of the season and will no longer be modified, while any super concessions will be established every two rounds and no longer every three as has happened until now.

Here is the full text of the statement issued yesterday by the SBK Commission

Fuel flow control



To incentivize environmental guidelines and provide a platform for manufacturers to increase the future development of their motorcycles in these sectors, it has been decided that, starting from 2025, the use of a fuel flow control system will be mandatory.

Therefore, in 2024, two motorcycles from each manufacturer will be required to fit a fuel flow meter and record data during both testing and racing, to validate the concept and define values ​​for 2025.

Fuel tank reduction and adjustments



In 2024, the new maximum fuel tank capacity will be set at 21 litres.

Combined weight



For 2024 FIM-DWO-MSMA have established a combined weight limit for rider and motorcycle.

Rev limit (this point was discussed along with combined weight)



In 2024, the RPM limits will be set before the start of the season through an agreement between FIM-DWO-MSMA and will not be reduced during the season (with the exemption of the FIM-DWO RPM reduction intervention in case of exceeding the super concession). Article 2.4.2.2 (balance calculation) relating to RPM reductions will therefore be canceled.

Crankshaft and balance shaft



The weight of the crankshaft and balancer shaft can be modified by +/- 20% compared to the approved weight measured during the FIM homologation inspection and the corresponding “kit” of parts must be a part listed in the FIM eligible parts list.

Checkpoint and concession token calculation



Dal 2024 the calculation will be revised every two events instead of the current three.

Parts in super concession and concession



General approval will take place one month before the event and final detailed approval 14 days before the event technical inspection day, eliminating the need to describe the parts of the super concession in the FIM SBK regulations. Instead, a specific communication will be put in place.

As we have said, the formal meeting of the SBK Commission will take place on 28 October in Jerez, during which various points will be raised to discuss, both sporting and disciplinary, as well as any further technical issues.

A regularly updated version of the FIM SBK Regulations containing the detailed text of the regulatory changes will be available to view shortly on the FIM website.