SH350i, SH150i, SH125i, and SH Mode 125 receive new colors and some technical updates for 2024.

October 20, 2023

The new ones SH125i, SH150i e SH Mode 125are the first Honda models to meet the emissions requirements of the legislation Euro 5+.

This new specification is mandatory from 2024 for all new homologations and will also be mandatory for all new registrations from 2025.

Euro 5+ provides for the introduction of catalyst monitoring, reducing the margin of incorrect emissions readings, greater control of noise and acoustic emissions at the exhaust, verifying real deterioration in the long term.

It’s not the only new addition to the SH range, all the 2024 colors stand out for their black painting of the wheels, fork and exhaust.

The liveries of the “Sporty” versions are also new, as always characterized by the SH logo in red, while the SH Glass which we talked about here.

The new SH Mode 125sold in addition 45,000 units across Europe since its introduction on the market in 2014, it has been renewed in style thanks to the new lighthouse a LEDthe brand new generation ESAF (enhanced Smart Architecture Frame) chassis and the liquid-cooled four-valve eSP+ (enhanced Smart Power Plus) single-cam engine (SOHC).

The new rims are fitted with fuel-optimised tyres. we also find a glove compartment with USB socket, more space in the underseat compartment

and practical Smart-Key Honda.

The SH Mode 125 2024 is available in the following colors: Mat Techno Silver Metallic – Pearl Jasmine White – Mat Galaxy Black Metallic – Candy Luster Red.

L’SH350i 2024 true best seller with over 9,000 units sold since early 2023, is on sale in Italy only in the configuration with standard windshield, handguards and Smart-Top Box. C.

For 2024 the SH350i is available in the following colors: Mat Ruthenium Silver Metall – Mat Pearl Cool White – Zefiro Blue Metallic – Mat Techno Silver Metallic (Sporty) – Mat Coal Black Metallic (Sporty).

All with black wheels, fork and muffler.

Range Honda SH