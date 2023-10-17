The video of Pol Tarrés’ jump has gone viral on all social media. Here’s the “trick” behind the crazy jump

October 17, 2023

Maxi Enduro 2023, COMPARISON! Honda Transalp, Suzuki V-Strom 800, Yamaha Ténéré, Aprilia Tuareg (VIDEO)

The “trick” behind the killer jump



Logically we are ironic, there is no trick and there is no deception to make such a leap you have to be crazy first, but certainly have absolute control of the vehicle, something that Pol Tarrés has demonstrated to us on many occasions. To make the jump, however, it was essential to use a ramp. The curious fact is that the “take-off” ramp that was used in The Seeker 3 is completely removable and “customizable” in its inclination, for every jumping need, and is usually used by MTBs.