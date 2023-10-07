Saturday and Sunday will be two days to be experienced for the Italian off-roader. The Motocross of Nations and the Quadcross-Sidecarcross of Nations are scheduled

October 7, 2023

In Ernée, France, Friday of the Motocross of Nations was particularly intense for Italy, one of the most eagerly awaited teams at the start. Alberto Forato (MXGP), Andrea Adamo (MX2) and Andrea Bonacorsi (Open) they were among the most acclaimed drivers during the presentation of the teams to the public.

Thousands of fans on the track, with a good representation of Italian enthusiasts. A few hours before the official opening of the competition, the Azzurri presented themselves in the press conference introduced by the words of Technical Commissioner Thomas Traversini, which he explained: “The guys are fast and we’re a good group.” The athletes themselves underlined the importance of the collective. “Compared to my first participation in 2019, I am more used to being at the top. However, here it is not the result of the individual that counts but that of the team”, he highlighted Alberto Forato. Concept reiterated by Andrea Adamo: “As MX2 World Champion I now have more pressure but also more experience than last year. The objective, however, remains the same: to race for the team.” Expected to make his debut in this Trophy, Andrea Bonacorsi he explained: “It’s a new experience for me. I will be competing on the 450 for the first time, the track is very beautiful and I can’t wait to race with this group.”

In the morning the ballotthe procedure for drawing lots of starting positions in qualifying. Italy will start 25th, between Holland and France. Pole position for Morocco. Today Free Practice will begin at 10.00 am while qualifying will be held at 2.30 pm (MXGP), 3.30 pm (MX2) and 4.30 pm (Open). Sunday, races starting at 1.10pm.

Quad/Sidecarcross of the Nations



In Cingoli (MC) everything is ready for the national team competition dedicated to three and four knobby wheels. In the late afternoon, the press conference to present the event was held inside the FMI Hospitality. The Federal Councilor Francesco Mezzasalma, the Coordinator of the Quad FMI Committee Antonio Assirelli, the Promoter of the Sidecarcross World Championship Martin Bena and the representatives of the Italian teams they showed great enthusiasm.

“From an organizational point of view we worked a lot with the aim of offering the best. On a sporting level, we will have great races on Sunday. Among the quads we can aim for the top and the Sidecars will also be able to do well. I thank the Technical Stewards and all the participants in the competition.” These are the words of Antonio Assirelli. “It’s always a great emotion to race in Italy because you know you have the public on your side and you aim to give your best, as always. Our teams are up to the task so we can do well. We hope to also have luck on our side,” declared the Technical Commissioner IMF Quad Nicola Montalbini. “Cingoli is a very important track because we have achieved great satisfaction in the past. The emotion of racing at home is high but I am sure that the boys will be able to transform it into enthusiasm and energy”, said the Technical Commissioner FMI Sidecarcross Ivo Lasagna.

Among the Quads, Italy fields two teams composed respectively of: Patrick Turrini, Simone Mastronardi and Nicolò Roagna (team A), e Lorenzo Taricco, Gianmarco Monaci and Majcol Porracin (team B). Even among the sidecars the Maglia Azzurra is present with two formations: the brothers Ivo and Ivan Lasagna, Hotmar Pozzi-Marco Ceresa and the brothers Filippo and Federico Fiorini they are busy with team A, while team B sees expected protagonists Luca Bernardini-Michele Pasqui, Lorenzo Baldini-Stefano Tibaldi and Leonardo Regoli-Francesco Liviani.

Today, qualifications starting from 1.30pm for the Quads and from 3.00pm for the Sidecars. At 7.30 pm here is the presentation ceremony of the teams. Sunday, races starting at 11.00.