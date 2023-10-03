Pininfarina took inspiration from the dynamism of Formula 1 to capture the essence of the recently renovated Lusail International Circuit (CIL).

The development and production process of the trophy lasted three months and was possible thanks to the collaboration between Pininfarina and the CIL.

The project involved artisans expert in handcrafting to create the particular wave motif that characterizes the body of the trophy and pays homage to the sand dunes of Qatar. The dark purple resin plaque features a geometric pattern that recalls the traditional Sadu rug, adding depth and a vibrant touch.

The satin aluminum finish emphasizes the elegance of the trophy, reflecting Pininfarina’s elegant style. The combination of these elements celebrates Qatari culture and Lusail’s identity as a hub for motorsport events.

Pininfarina, in collaboration with Pininfarina Segno, used cutting-edge technologies such as laser printing to create those elements of the trophy that pay homage to Qatar, maintaining a contemporary design.

The trophy weighs approximately 3.6 kg with a height of 55 cm and retains some elements of the one presented in the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix, while offering a distinctive and innovative perspective on the growing motorsport culture in Qatar. The trophy is intended to be a symbol of the union between Qatar’s cultural heritage and modernity.

Qatar GP Trophy

Photo by: Pininfarina

“The trophy is a testament to Pininfarina’s commitment to valuing craftsmanship and shares our values, representing the pinnacle of both design and Qatar’s deep passion for racing,” said Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al-Mannai, President of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and the Lusail International Circuit.

“The Lusail trophy aims to be a celebration of Qatar, where progress runs fast and natural and cultural heritage is the essence of the country,” said Paolo Pininfarina, President of the Group.

“Pininfarina took inspiration from these elements and from its tradition in the field of performance and aerodynamics, to design a trophy that represents the new icon of the Lusail circuit. Thanks to the skills of our highly skilled craftsmen, the design has been transformed into a beautiful piece of art.”

The one-of-a-kind trophy will be presented to the winner of the 2023 Qatar Airways Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, against the iconic backdrop of the Lusail International Circuit, celebrating the fusion of speed and Qatar’s motorsport legacy in the region.