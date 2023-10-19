The World Motorsport Council met today in Geneva to ratify important innovations related to the 2024 seasons of the FIA ​​World Championships. Among these on the agenda was also the WRC.

Among the various discussions and decisions regarding motorsport with a view to 2024, the Council ratified next season’s WRC calendar. Motorsport.com had already previewed the draft of the same a few weeks ago and today it was made official in its entirety, including definitive dates.

13 events in total, with the opening always taking place at the Rallye Monte-Carlo from 25 to 28 January. From then on, there will be at least one rally every month until November, when the World Championship will conclude with the Japan Rally scheduled for November 21st to 24th.

The only exception is the month of October, when only on the 31st, therefore the last day, will the drivers compete in the second edition of the Central European Rally. The event will then conclude in the first three days of November.

The important news concerns the presence of two events which until last year were not part of the WRC calendar. We are talking about the Polish Rally and the Latvian Rally. The first of the two events will be held at the end of June, from 27-30, taking the place of the Safari Rally.

The Kenyan event has been moved to March, a month in which until this year the WRC observed a 4-week break. The Latvia Rally, scheduled for 18 to 21 July, will take the place of the Estonia Rally, which was dropped from the calendar after three years to make room for this event.

No surprises however for the Rally Italia Sardegna, which continues to find a place at the beginning of June, scheduled for 30 May to 2 June. This year, considering the alternation between Olbia and Alghero as the basis of the event, it will be the town to the west of the island that will be home to the Assistance Park.

Rally Number Fund Month 1 Rallye Monte-Carlo Mixed 25-28 January 2 Rally of Sweden Snow 15-18 February 3 Safari Rally Terra 28-31 March 4 Rally of Croatia Asphalt 18-21 April 5 Rally of Portugal Terra 9-12 May 6 Rally Italy Sardinia Terra 30 May – 2 June 7 Rally Poland Terra 27-30 June 8 Rally Latvia Terra 18-21 July 9 Rally Finland Terra 1-4 August 10 Acropoli Rally Terra 5-8 September 11 Rally Chile Terra 26- 29 September 12th Central Europe Asphalt Rally 31 October – 3 November 13 Japan Rally Asphalt 21-24 November