The videos and images that reveal the new Royal Enfield Himalayan are intensifying, finally officially shown by the Indian company. We will see her live at EICMA

October 10, 2023

Now there are no longer any doubts either about the shape or the name. After speculations that have lasted, without exaggeration, years (!!), we finally know without any margin of error how it will be done la nuova Royal Enfield Himalayan 452. We have talked about it many times, because there is so much curiosity about a motorbike which, as the Indian manufacturer rightly recalls in its latest teaser video, has created a real movement since its debut in 2016, becoming a cult vehicle like few others have managed. in recent times. The new Himalayan will be a technical revolution but will maintain the same philosophy and spirit of the “Himalayan-built” motorcycle.

As can be seen in the images that appeared on the Instagram profile of Royal Enfield the new 452 is the one spotted several times in recent months and therefore with more modern and softer shapes than its predecessor. You can also clearly see thewith upside down front fork and above all the liquid cooling radiator. The design is totally different but the split and very low saddle remains for an enduro. The exhaust becomes shorter and stubbier, the engine appears much more modern with the cylinder slightly inclined forward and a small engine guard. The characteristic crash bars at the side of the tank have remained but have changed shape, they are now more slender and dynamic.

On the home page of the Royal Enfield India website there is an image of the Himalayan front three-quarter view with the Himalayan chain in the background and contains two pieces of information: the first is “the final test” that is, the final test that leads us to assume that he is facing right now and that we will therefore have even more details very soon. Hypothesis corroborated by other video stories published on social media. The second is a button that invites us to leave our email to stay informed.

This takes you to a page showing the countdown November 7, 2023, the official launch date of the 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 and the first day of EICMA. Below we find the classic form to leave your data and further down the same video that we report above.

That of the new Himalayan is a change not only aesthetically but also in technical substance as we have already anticipated. It increases power but loses the charm of the air-cooled single-cylinder. We just have to wait a little longer, in the meantime what do you think of the new design? Let us know in the comments.