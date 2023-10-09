According to what was reported by Indian colleagues, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be powered by a 451.7 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, with 4 valves and double overhead camshaft (DOHC) distribution. There maximum power should be 39.48 HP at 8,000 rpm. As for the dimensions, at the moment we only know 852 mm in width and 1,510 mm in wheelbase.

Looking at the photos, we then notice other features. On a cycling level the Frame is a sturdy steel structure which are combined with an upside-down fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The brakes are discs at both the front and rear and are both monitored by ABS, while the headlights have Full-LED lights, including direction indicators. The instrumentation offers a large display, located behind the large windscreen and the exhaust system features a large terminal positioned at the bottom. The seat also changes, with a more spacious and hollowed-out saddle on two levels. The rims remain spoked, with the front measuring 21″ and the rear measuring 18″.