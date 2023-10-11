Sony confirms the rumors with the announcement of the new PlayStation 5, available in two models (with reader and digital), which is committed to a smaller and more compact redesign.

Finally, the rumors have come true. PS5 hit stores in November 2020, in two models (digital and with reader). After a first year and a half with serious logistical problems, it has finally enjoyed a period of greater success and availability in stores.

PS5 Pro, PS5 Slim, PS5 modular…there are many rumors about a new model of the Sony console, although, until now, the only thing that varied was its chassis.

Sony has just announced a new PS5which corresponds to the rumored ”modular” console, whose main novelty is that we can remove the drive from the readeralthough there are more details to comment on.

Through PlayStation Blog, we know all the details about the renewed PlayStation 5, which arrives in stores next November (can also be purchased on PlayStation Direct).

Below we tell you everything about the new PS5 model, which will replace the two current models (digital and with disc reader) when existing stock is exhausted.

The new PS5, in detail

With Christmas just around the corner, and almost three years after the launch of PS5, Sony has announced a new model (actually, there are two again) of its next-gen console.

At first glance there are not too many changes, but what is most striking is its smaller and more compact design. It was one of the PS5’s biggest problems since its original launch.

The new PS5 stands out your pluggable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc reader, which can be removed at any time, and will also be sold separately for those who purchase the digital model. It also stands out for a large SSD storage expansion.

Sony confirms that PS5 has reduced its volume by 30%, with a model that weighs 18% and 24% less (respectively to the previous digital model and reader).

Let’s go to another important aspect: the price. Its launch will take place in November, although there is still no specific date confirmed. It can be purchased both in stores and on PlayStation Direct.

Pay attention to prices already confirmed by Sony in Europe:

PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray drive – 549,99 EUR PS5 digital edition – 449,99 euros

If you buy the PS5 Digital Edition, which comes without a disc drive, you can buy it separately (and connect it easily). It will be available for 119.99 euros.

Once all the current stock of PS5 and PS5 Digital (the original models) is exhausted, Sony will replace these consoles with its renewed PlayStation 5, as previously leaked.

will also be released a new vertical support compatible with all PS5 models (horizontal stand is included in the box), which will cost 29,99 euros.

Next we leave you with the specifications of both models:

New PS5

External dimensions: Approx. 358 × 96 × 216 mm (width × height × depth). Weight: 3.2 kilograms. CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2 / 8 cores and 16 threads / Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz. GPU: AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2 / Ray tracing acceleration / Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10 .3 TFLOPS). Memory: GDDR6 16GB / 448 GB/s bandwidth. SSD Storage: 1TB / 5.5 GB/s Read Bandwidth (raw). Disc reader: Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100 GB/disc. BD/DVD Drive: Disc drive port equipped with a disc drive. Video Output: Support 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI version 2.1). Audio: Tempest AudioTech 3D. Front Input/Output: USB Type-C® Port (10Gbps Super Speed ​​USB) / USB Type-C® Port (Hi-Speed ​​USB). Back Input/Output: USB Type A Port (10Gbps Super Speed ​​USB) x2. Connections: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax.

New PS5 Digital

External dimensions: Approx. 358 × 80 × 216 mm (width × height × depth) Weight: 2.6 kilograms CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2” / 8 cores and 16 threads / Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU: AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2 / Ray Tracing Acceleration / Variable Frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS). Memory: GDDR6 16GB / 448 GB/s bandwidth. SSD Storage: 1TB / 5.5 GB/s Read Bandwidth (raw). Disc reader: Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100 GB/disc. BD/DVD Drive: Disc drive port. Video Output: Support 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI version 2.1). Audio: Tempest AudioTech 3D. Front Input/Output: USB Type-C® Port (10Gbps Super Speed ​​USB) / USB Type-C® Port (Hi-Speed ​​USB). Back Input/Output: USB Type A Port (10Gbps Super Speed ​​USB) x2. Connections: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax.

This is everything we know about the new PS5 to date. The announcement occurred a few minutes ago, so perhaps we will have more information about it soon.

How about the new PS5 console? Did you expect this announcement from Sony? Its launch will occur sometime next November, and we already know its price and most notable features.