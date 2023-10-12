Aston Martin has unveiled the advanced version of the Vantage GT3, which will be available to customers from 2024. The first shots of the car were taken at Silverstone during tests carried out this week.

The car’s arrival is part of a reaffirmation of its commitment to GT customer racing alongside Prodrive, a partner since 2004. Aston Martin’s new head of endurance racing, Adam Carter, has confirmed that the new cars will be approved evolutions of the current GT3 and GT4 introduced in the 2019 season.

At the moment no other information has been provided on the cars developed by Prodrive for the Aston Martin brand. It is known that the new GT3 is in the final stages of development ahead of homologation, while the new GT4 version of the Vantage is already ready.

Aston Martin GT3

Photo by: Uncredited

Aston Martin has not disclosed details of the two days of testing which took place at Silverstone on Monday and Tuesday this week. However, it is known that factory driver Jonny Adam and Darren Turner, who has a contract with Aston Martin Lagonda and not AMR, were among those who got behind the wheel of the new car.

Phil Keen would also drive the car on behalf of a potential customer, along with Tomonobu Fujii, who races for the D’Station Aston team in the WEC.

The evolution of the Vantage will be admitted to all series managed according to FIA GT3 regulations. This means those operated as part of the GT World Challenge by Stephane Ratel’s organisation, the GT Daytona Pro and the GT Daytona GTD in IMSA, as well as the new LMGT3 category which will replace GTE Am for the next WRC season and in the European Le Man Series.

Aston is expected to be one of the manufacturers to be granted entry to the LMGT3 category in the WEC from next year, although it has not yet revealed which team it will choose as its representative.

Photo by: Uncredited