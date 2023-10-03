On the day of the 114th anniversary of the foundation of the Club, the Bologna FC 1909 presents the last of the match kits for the 2023-24 season. In the new third shirt red and blue intertwine in an enveloping and very impactful optical graphic. Like the Home and Away versions, this kit is also made entirely with fabrics Eco Fabric100% from recycled plastic, confirming the commitment shared by Macron and Bologna Fc 1909 towards the environment and sustainability.

