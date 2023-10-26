The wait has been long, but the 2024 World Superbike calendar has finally been announced. On the occasion of the last round of the season in Jerez de la Frontera, the official announcement of next year arrived, which will see many confirmations, and two new features: Balaton Park in Hungary and Cremona in Italy. Both rounds are still subject to approval, however they enter the calendar released this morning.

Next year too, therefore, there will be 12 rounds, starting from Australia as usual, finishing in Jerez de la Frontera, just like this year. Phillip Island will be the only non-European event, having cut the rounds of Mandalika in Indonesia and San Juan in Argentina, as had already been announced. Replacing the two weekends are Hungary and Italy, with the former debuting with a new route, while the latter returns with a second appointment.

The Misano round is confirmed in mid-June, on the weekend of the 14th to the 16th, and is a fixed stage and eagerly awaited by everyone. We return to our country from 20 to 22 September for the Cremona round. The track will thus make its debut in the World Championship, displacing Imola, already excluded after its return this year, and Vallelunga, which had applied to replace the Santerno event.

We return to having a very diluted calendar with the pre-season tests at Phillip Island scheduled for 19 and 20 February. We will leave from there at the end of the month and then fly to Barcelona a month later. Three more weeks of break before going to Holland, where Assen will host the third round. May will be an empty month and then Misano awaits the series derivatives for the first summer event.

July starts at Donington Park, then goes to the Czech Republic, to Most. Portimao will be brought forward and will host the Superbike no longer in October but in August. In the same month, from the 23rd to the 25th, it will be Hungary’s turn, which should debut if it is approved at Balaton Park. The usual Magny-Cours will take place in mid-September and then arrive in Cremona. The 2024 season will conclude in Spain, with the last two events in Aragon at the end of September and in Jerez, on the weekend of 11 to 13 October.

CALENDARIO WORLD SUPERBIKE 2024

DATA

ROUND

CIRCUIT

February 23-25

Australia

Phillip Island Gran Prix Circuit

22-24 March

Spain

Circuit of Barcelona-Catalonia

19-21 April

When

TT Circuit Assen

14-16 June

Italia

Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

12-14 July

Great Britain

Donington Park

19-21 July

Czech republic

Autodrom Most

9-11 August

Portugal

Algarve International Circuit

23-25 ​​August

Hungary

Balaton Park*

6-8 September

France

Nevers Magny-Cours circuit

20-22 September

Italia

Cremona Circuit*

27-29 September

Spain

MotorLand Aragon

11-13 October

Spain

Jerez Circuit – Ángel Nieto

*Subject to approval