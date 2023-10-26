The wait has been long, but the 2024 World Superbike calendar has finally been announced. On the occasion of the last round of the season in Jerez de la Frontera, the official announcement of next year arrived, which will see many confirmations, and two new features: Balaton Park in Hungary and Cremona in Italy. Both rounds are still subject to approval, however they enter the calendar released this morning.
Next year too, therefore, there will be 12 rounds, starting from Australia as usual, finishing in Jerez de la Frontera, just like this year. Phillip Island will be the only non-European event, having cut the rounds of Mandalika in Indonesia and San Juan in Argentina, as had already been announced. Replacing the two weekends are Hungary and Italy, with the former debuting with a new route, while the latter returns with a second appointment.
The Misano round is confirmed in mid-June, on the weekend of the 14th to the 16th, and is a fixed stage and eagerly awaited by everyone. We return to our country from 20 to 22 September for the Cremona round. The track will thus make its debut in the World Championship, displacing Imola, already excluded after its return this year, and Vallelunga, which had applied to replace the Santerno event.
We return to having a very diluted calendar with the pre-season tests at Phillip Island scheduled for 19 and 20 February. We will leave from there at the end of the month and then fly to Barcelona a month later. Three more weeks of break before going to Holland, where Assen will host the third round. May will be an empty month and then Misano awaits the series derivatives for the first summer event.
July starts at Donington Park, then goes to the Czech Republic, to Most. Portimao will be brought forward and will host the Superbike no longer in October but in August. In the same month, from the 23rd to the 25th, it will be Hungary’s turn, which should debut if it is approved at Balaton Park. The usual Magny-Cours will take place in mid-September and then arrive in Cremona. The 2024 season will conclude in Spain, with the last two events in Aragon at the end of September and in Jerez, on the weekend of 11 to 13 October.
CALENDARIO WORLD SUPERBIKE 2024
DATA
ROUND
CIRCUIT
February 23-25
Australia
Phillip Island Gran Prix Circuit
22-24 March
Spain
Circuit of Barcelona-Catalonia
19-21 April
When
TT Circuit Assen
14-16 June
Italia
Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”
12-14 July
Great Britain
Donington Park
19-21 July
Czech republic
Autodrom Most
9-11 August
Portugal
Algarve International Circuit
23-25 August
Hungary
Balaton Park*
6-8 September
France
Nevers Magny-Cours circuit
20-22 September
Italia
Cremona Circuit*
27-29 September
Spain
MotorLand Aragon
11-13 October
Spain
Jerez Circuit – Ángel Nieto
*Subject to approval
