After the crazy weekend at Phillip Island, with the bad weather which forced the long race to be held on Saturday and the cancellation of the Sprint, the MotoGP is preparing to move to Buriram for the Thai Grand Prix, the last round of the Asian triple scheduled for month of October.

The Australian stage provided a welcome surprise, because Johann Zarco finally managed to achieve that first success in the premier class that he had been chasing for seven seasons, at the end of a race in which rear tire management reigned supreme.

And his boxmate Jorge Martin knows this well, as he led the race for 26 of the 27 scheduled, but then collapsed to fifth place, paying a very high price for the choice to mount the soft tire (all the others had the medium to with the exception of Marc Marquez), who had literally destroyed himself.

The world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia was very good at capitalizing on this situation by placing second and therefore will now appear at the Chang International Circuit with an advantage of 27 points over the Madrid native of Prima Pramac Racing, who for two races now continues to waste a great potential.

Last year in Buriram we raced under a real downpour, which exalted the wet weather specialists: in fact the winner was Miguel Oliveira, who with the KTM got the better of Jack Miller’s Ducati. For Bagnaia, however, it was another important stage on the way to the title, because he finished third with rival Fabio Quartararo outside the points zone.

In addition to the two contenders for the title, however, it is safe to bet that there will be many who will want to aim for the podium. And we cannot fail to mention Fabio Di Giannantonio, who achieved the first of his MotoGP career in Australia, just now that he has lost his place at Gresini Racing for 2024, where Marc Marquez will arrive, another who will certainly try.

As well as Brad Binder, who only came close to the top 3 at Phillip Island with an improving KTM, or Marco Bezzecchi, who should arrive in better condition three weeks after breaking his collarbone. Without forgetting the Aprilias, even if the violent braking of the Thai track doesn’t seem too congenial to the characteristics of the RS-GP.

Below, you can find the complete weekend programme, as well as the television and LIVE programming from Motorsport.com.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

MotoGP 2023: the times of the Thai Grand Prix (Italian time)



After the wind upset all the plans for the Phillip Island weekend, leading to the definitive cancellation of the Sprint, Buriram will return to the traditional format. Thanks to the Thai time zone, the Sprint will start when it is 10am on Saturday morning in Italy, while the long race will start at 9am on Sunday.

Friday 27 October

FP1 Moto3: 4:00-4:35

FP1 Moto2: 4:50-5:30

FP1 MotoGP: 5:45-6:30

FP2 Moto3: 8:15-8:50

FP2 Moto2: 9:05-9:45

P MotoGP: 10:00-11:00

Saturday 28 October

FP3 Moto3: 3:40-4:10

FP3 Moto2: 4:25-4:55

FP2 MotoGP: 5:10-5:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 5:50-6:30

Moto3 Qualifying: 7:50-8:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 8:45-9:25

Sprint MotoGP: 10:00

Sunday 29 October

Warm-Up MotoGP: 4:40-04:50

Gara Moto3: 6:00

Gara Moto2: 7:15

Because of MotoGP: 9:00

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Thai Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: complete live broadcast of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the MotoGP Sprint on Saturday. Postponement of the races of the three classes to Sunday (Moto3 race 9.15am; Moto2 race 10.30am; MotoGP race 12.00pm).

MotoGP 2023: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the Thai Grand Prix



Saturday 28 October

Sprint MotoGP: from 9.30 am

Sunday 29 October

Because of MotoGP: from 8.30 am

Photo by: Dorna

Start of the race

MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Chang International Circuit

The Chang International Circuit is one of the latest innovations in the MotoGP World Championship. The track debuted in the 2018 season and the GP has run for three editions, having been canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marc Marquez won in 2018 and 2019, securing his eighth world title in his second year. In 2022, in the rain, Miguel Oliveira won.

In MotoGP’s 2023 Thai Grand Prix, riders will have to complete 26 laps in Sunday’s main race, one less than in Australia, while Saturday’s Sprint will repeat the 13 laps of Phillip Island. The Moto3 riders will do a total of 22 Chang laps, with 24 laps for the intermediate class riders.

Track length



4,5 km

Track width



12 metros

Curve

12 (7 on the right and 5 on the left)

Longer straight



1000 meters