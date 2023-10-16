After the great twists and turns of Mandalika, MotoGP immediately returns to the track for the second stage of the Asian triptych. It is one of the great classics, the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

In Indonesia, Saturday smiled on Jorge Martin, who for the first time in his career took the championship lead by winning the Sprint, while his rival Pecco Bagnaia was unable to do better than seventh place.

On Sunday, however, everything turned upside down, because the Prima Pramac Racing rider from Madrid slipped when he was in the breakaway and seemed to be heading towards victory, and it was the reigning world champion who took advantage of it, author of a sensational comeback from 13th place on the grid which earned him his sixth victory of the season and put him back in command with an 18-point margin.

Surely, however, the others will not want to act as spectators, starting with a stoic Marco Bezzecchi, who achieved a third and fifth place in Indonesia despite having just recovered from a collarbone operation which took place just 7 days earlier. Without forgetting that the Australian track seems very suitable for the characteristics of the Aprilia, but that last year there was an important performance from Marc Marquez and that perhaps Fabio Quartararo will also want to try to be part of the game after the podium in Indonesia.

In Australia we are now used to seeing beautiful group races, so you can bet that it will be fun. Below, therefore, is the complete program of the weekend, as well as the television and LIVE programming from Motorsport.com.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2023: the Australian Grand Prix times (Italian time)



The weekend of the Australian Grand Prix includes the traditional format for the MotoGP, but also sleepless nights for fans who want to enjoy everything live, because the MotoGP Sprint will start when it is 6 in the morning in Italy and the race long instead at 5.

Friday 20 October

FP1 Moto3: 0:00-0:35

FP1 Moto2: 0:50-1:30

FP1 MotoGP: 1:45-2:30

FP2 Moto3: 4:15-4:50

FP2 Moto2: 5:05-5:45

P MotoGP: 6:00-7:00

Saturday 21 October

FP3 Moto3: 23:40-0:10

FP3 Moto2: 0:25-0:55

FP2 MotoGP: 1:10-1:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 1:50-2:30

Moto3 Qualifying: 3:50-4:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 4:45-5:25

Sprint MotoGP: 6:00

Sunday 22 October

Warm-Up MotoGP: 0:40-0:50

Gara Moto3: 2:00

Gara Moto2: 3:15

Because of MotoGP: 5:00

MotoGP 2023: how can I watch the Australian Grand Prix



Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: complete live broadcast of all the weekend sessions and MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 races.

TV8 HD (channel 8 of digital terrestrial): live coverage of qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday. The races of the three classes have been postponed to Sunday (Moto3 at 11.15am; Moto2 at 12.30pm; MotoGP at 2.15pm).

MotoGP 2023: Motorsport.com’s LIVE coverage of the Indonesian Grand Prix



Saturday 21 October

Sprint MotoGP: from 5.30am

Sunday 22 October

Because of MotoGP: from 4.30am

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP 2023: let’s discover the Phillip Island circuit

The Australian circuit is a fixture of the MotoGP season: Valentino Rossi has won eight times, followed by Casey Stoner with six and Marc Marquez with three on the 12-turn, 4,445-meter track.

In the 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, riders will complete a total of 27 laps in Sunday’s main race, while the Sprint features just under half that, with 13 laps. The Moto2 riders will complete 25 laps of the Phillip Island circuit, while the Moto3 riders will complete a total of 23 laps.

Length of the curve



4,4 km

Track width



14 meters

Curve

12 (9 on the right and 3 on the left)

Longer straight



900 meters