A week before the 2024 Ferrari World Finals which will be held on the Tuscan track of Mugello, the sports section of the Prancing Horse has revealed the first official photos of the car which, starting next year, will be the protagonist of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli.

We are talking about the 296 Challenge, which in 2024 will make its first official steps into competition in the Europe and North America series of the Ferrari Challenge, taking the place of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.

The car, which derives from the road model, was the subject of targeted interventions designed with a philosophy considered innovative by the Prancing Horse manufacturer, optimizing the 296 for use on the track.

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari 296 Challenge

What makes this car interesting is the use of some solutions very similar to those tested by Ferrari on the 296 GT3, the currently most high-performance racing GTs made in Maranello.

But let’s go more specifically about the car, which derives from the 296 GTB. The Challenge version introduces important changes from all points of view, starting from the engine, through to aerodynamics and driving. The objective of the car is to guarantee those who drive it the best possible experience from a driving point of view.

For the first time in the history of the Ferrari Challenge, the cars – in this case only the 296 Challenge – will be equipped with 6-cylinder engines. The heart of the Rose will be a 120° twin-turbo with a displacement of 2,992 cm3 without a hybrid component. A choice already made with the GT3 version of the 296.

The engine, according to estimates released by Ferrari, will be able to deliver 700 horsepower, with a maximum torque of 740 Nm. These values ​​allow the new car to set a new power record with a ratio of 234 HP/l.

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari 296 Challenge engine

The aerodynamic care reserved for the 296 Challenge has allowed it to reach vertical load values ​​never reached before in the history of the Prancing Horse single-make series. We are talking about over 870 kg of vertical load at a speed of 250 km/h with the rear wing in the maximum incidence position.

The ABS Evo Track control system will make its debut on the 296 Challenge. This is a specific application of the system already launched on the 296 GTB. As regards the brake discs, however, the car is equipped with CCM-R Plus technology. The combination of these two aspects allows the level of braking performance and also driveability to be raised.

Pirelli’s contribution to this new 296 Challenge could not be missing. The Milanese company has created new 18-inch tyres, developed specifically for the new Prancing Horse racing car.

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari 296 Challenge