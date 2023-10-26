The Tennessee facility, under construction in Cumberland County, is being built to FIA Grade 2 standards, allowing it to host any racing series up to Formula 1.

The 9.5km, 34-turn circuit will have multiple configurations, including a 4.2km “Grand Prix” track to host international competitions and a 5.6km private members track.

The opening is scheduled for 2024 and work under the leadership of the Tilke company has been underway for a year.

The facility has made the most of the undulating Tennessee terrain on which it is built, with a spectacular 30-degree banked curve and elevation changes on the straights that will provide thrills for the drivers.

Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock Motorsports Park, said the track is on its way to becoming one of the most iconic in the world.

“The past year has seen remarkable progress here at Flatrock, and it is difficult to fully appreciate the extent of the work accomplished over the past 12 months,” he said.

Photo by: Flatrock

Flatrock track rendering

“We have faced heavy rain, extreme heat and many other obstacles in our path, but the team has never wavered in its desire to build what we believe will be one of the most spectacular circuits not only in the United States, but in the entire world.” .

“Although we reflect on the past year with a sense of pride and satisfaction, we also know that there is still much to do. In the coming months the paving of the ‘Club’ track will be completed, bringing us ever closer to the day when we will be able to see the cars on the track here at Flatrock. Until that day, we will continue to move forward together.”

The images published on Thursday were released as paving of the ‘Club’ circuit had been underway since August, with the first layer of the members’ track due to be completed by December.

The final two layers of asphalt are expected to be laid in the first half of next year.

In addition to the circuit, Flatrock is also building Motorclub villas and garages for motoring enthusiasts to get close to the action.

Half of the villas have already been sold, while 23 of the 40 available garage lots have already been awarded. Club members will have access to a state-of-the-art paddock, clubhouse and spa.

Photo by: Flatrock

Flatrock track rendering