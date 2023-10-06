For the Carrera Cup Italia, the round of the Porsche Festival in Misano Adriatico which starts this afternoon with the pre-race test also marks the return to the live challenges of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia, which on Saturday concludes its sixth edition in the most prestigious setting. And it will be a super challenge between champions.

After the qualifying races held remotely online until the end of September, again through the Assetto Corsa Competizione game on the reproduced circuits of Silverstone, Zandvoort, Spa and Monza, the first virtual single-brand series parallel to the real one, capable of involving thousands of people since 2018 enthusiasts, contest the 2023 final on the simulators installed for the occasion in the pits of the Romagna racetrack.

The 12 qualified finalists will compete for the title, competing in the two decisive races scheduled for late tomorrow afternoon before race 1 at night of the royal single-brand championship. The sum of the points won will decide the 2023 champion.

This year too, the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Italia refers to the official portal http://esport.carreracupitalia.it/, where the regulations and results are available. Involving Porsche Italia, Ak Esports and its technological partners in synergy, as well as Q8 Hi Perform, the single-brand virtual races with the 911 GT3 Cups from the Zuffenhausen company is a point of reference in the world of automotive sim gaming, so much so that even in 2023 edition numerous of the best known and best players have returned, including two champions.

Among the 12 finalists, in fact, the names of the already titled Acquisipace (reigning champion) and Santoro (2019 champion) stand out. Below is the complete list of sim racers expected on Saturday at the Porsche Festival, admitted to the final races after having won or achieved the podium in the four qualifying races.

Silverstone Qualifiers: 1. David Tonizza; 2. Gianmarco Fiduci; 3. Michael Romagnoli.

Qualifications Zandvoort: 1. Alessandro Ottaviani; 2. Daniel Savini; 3. Dario Iemmulo.

Spa Qualifiers: 1. Danilo Santoro (2019 champion); 2. Tommaso Franceschina; 3. Luca Gagliardini.

Monza qualified: 1. Lorenzo Magnani; 2. Francesco Acquisipace (2022 champion); 3. Andrea Miatto.