The FIA has published the list of changes planned for 2024 regarding the type of driver’s license.
Like every year, the International Federation draws up the list of drivers for all four categories, namely Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.
Motorsport.com explained the procedure adopted a few months agowith decisions made on the basis of some very specific criteria, taking into account age, results obtained and performance during the competitions in which one takes part.
This work is very important because it allows not only the drivers to have recognized a certain level, but also to be able to operate on the crew front, who in the world of GT and prototype racing, as well as endurance racing in particular, are the lifeblood of the members .
Usually we are divided into PRO, PRO-AM or AM formations and each championship decides on its own needs how to mix the drivers based on the licenses they have.
We are talking first of all about the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship, but also about GT World Challenge and all the series organized by SRO Motorsports Group, as well as ELMS, 24H Series and championships from all over the world, both international, continental or national.
The FIA has issued its decisions for next year and any drivers who wish to request a review have one week to submit documentation.
This is not something to be taken for granted because all over the world there are conductors who also work as instructors using their licence, working alongside less experienced colleagues with whom they form crews. Seeing their categorization change could force them to give up certain commitments, given that not all leagues adopt the same type of pairing for their Classes.
Let’s see in detail who, in 2024, will move up in category, moving to the higher one.
Da GOLD a PLATINUM
Nick Cassidy
Henrique Chaves
Jake Dennis
Christian Engelhart
Mitchell Evans
Ross Gunn
Ayhançan Guven
Scott McLaughlin
Sandy Mitchell
Ritomo Miyata
Chaz Mostert
Pato O’Ward
Alex Palou
Thomas Preining
Cameron Waters
Da SILVER a GOLD
Rui Andrade
David Beckmann
Will Brown
Anton De Pasquale
Brock Feeney
Declan Fraser
Michelle Gatting
Sean Gelael
James Golding
André Heimgartner
Tim Heinemann
Brodie Kostecki
Jack Le Brocq
Edoardo Liberati
Vlad Lomko
Gilles Magnus
Tadasuke Makino
Joseph Mawson
Cooper Murray
Seita Nonaka
Jusuf Owega
Maximilian Paul
Matthew Payne
Riccardo Pera
Josh Pierson
Thomas Randle
Christian Rasmussen
Marino Sato
Clemens Schmid
Nolan Siegel
Kyffin Simpson
Casper Stevenson
Kay Van Berlo
Nicholas Varrone
Thierry Vermeulen
Da BRONZE a SILVER
Ahmad Al Harthy
Kevin Boehm
Sarah Bovy
Akira Iida
Salih Yoluç
Then there are those who also follow the opposite path, i.e. they are ‘downgraded’; it is not necessarily a punishment, but rather to adapt – as we said above – the license considering the commitments undertaken and the results achieved over the last few seasons by those directly involved, who are not always active throughout the year and therefore can appear to have less experience compared to other colleagues.
Da PLATINUM a GOLD
Tomas Enge
Da GOLD a SILVER
Antonin Borga
Rachel Frey
Wolf Henzler
Antoine Leclerc
Steve Owen
Nelson Panciatici
Max Papis
Da SILVER a BRONZE
Lorenzo Casè
Sébastien Dumez
Casper Elgaard
Tanner Foust
Toby Grahovec
Hubert Haupt
Adam Isman
Steve Kirsch
Darren Law
Stéphane Léméret
Sébastien Rambaud
Nicholas Risitano
Jack Roush
Stéphane Tribaudini
Alban Varutti
Bo Yuan
