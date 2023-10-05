The FIA ​​has published the list of changes planned for 2024 regarding the type of driver’s license.

Like every year, the International Federation draws up the list of drivers for all four categories, namely Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Motorsport.com explained the procedure adopted a few months agowith decisions made on the basis of some very specific criteria, taking into account age, results obtained and performance during the competitions in which one takes part.

This work is very important because it allows not only the drivers to have recognized a certain level, but also to be able to operate on the crew front, who in the world of GT and prototype racing, as well as endurance racing in particular, are the lifeblood of the members .

Usually we are divided into PRO, PRO-AM or AM formations and each championship decides on its own needs how to mix the drivers based on the licenses they have.

We are talking first of all about the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship, but also about GT World Challenge and all the series organized by SRO Motorsports Group, as well as ELMS, 24H Series and championships from all over the world, both international, continental or national.

The FIA ​​has issued its decisions for next year and any drivers who wish to request a review have one week to submit documentation.

This is not something to be taken for granted because all over the world there are conductors who also work as instructors using their licence, working alongside less experienced colleagues with whom they form crews. Seeing their categorization change could force them to give up certain commitments, given that not all leagues adopt the same type of pairing for their Classes.

Let’s see in detail who, in 2024, will move up in category, moving to the higher one.

Racing action

Photo by: Porsche

Da GOLD a PLATINUM

Nick Cassidy

Henrique Chaves

Jake Dennis

Christian Engelhart

Mitchell Evans

Ross Gunn

Ayhançan Guven

Scott McLaughlin

Sandy Mitchell

Ritomo Miyata

Chaz Mostert

Pato O’Ward

Alex Palou

Thomas Preining

Cameron Waters

Da SILVER a GOLD

Rui Andrade

David Beckmann

Will Brown

Anton De Pasquale

Brock Feeney

Declan Fraser

Michelle Gatting

Sean Gelael

James Golding

André Heimgartner

Tim Heinemann

Brodie Kostecki

Jack Le Brocq

Edoardo Liberati

Vlad Lomko

Gilles Magnus

Tadasuke Makino

Joseph Mawson

Cooper Murray

Seita Nonaka

Jusuf Owega

Maximilian Paul

Matthew Payne

Riccardo Pera

Josh Pierson

Thomas Randle

Christian Rasmussen

Marino Sato

Clemens Schmid

Nolan Siegel

Kyffin Simpson

Casper Stevenson

Kay Van Berlo

Nicholas Varrone

Thierry Vermeulen

Da BRONZE a SILVER

Ahmad Al Harthy

Kevin Boehm

Sarah Bovy

Akira Iida

Salih Yoluç

Atmosphere in the pitlane

Photo by: SRO

Then there are those who also follow the opposite path, i.e. they are ‘downgraded’; it is not necessarily a punishment, but rather to adapt – as we said above – the license considering the commitments undertaken and the results achieved over the last few seasons by those directly involved, who are not always active throughout the year and therefore can appear to have less experience compared to other colleagues.

Da PLATINUM a GOLD

Tomas Enge

Da GOLD a SILVER

Antonin Borga

Rachel Frey

Wolf Henzler

Antoine Leclerc

Steve Owen

Nelson Panciatici

Max Papis

Da SILVER a BRONZE

Lorenzo Casè

Sébastien Dumez

Casper Elgaard

Tanner Foust

Toby Grahovec

Hubert Haupt

Adam Isman

Steve Kirsch

Darren Law

Stéphane Léméret

Sébastien Rambaud

Nicholas Risitano

Jack Roush

Stéphane Tribaudini

Alban Varutti

Bo Yuan

Drivers’ licenses 2024: the FIA ​​list