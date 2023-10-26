Some drivers have had their FIA licenses reviewed by appealing after the 2024 categorization list was published.

Until October 10th it was in fact possible to request a change to one’s status by submitting specific documentation to the Federation, which has now issued a new list with all the updates.

Among the various names, the most important ones are undoubtedly Sarah Bovy and Ahmad Al Harthy, both protagonists in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, who will maintain the Bronze license rather than switching to Silver.

In the case of the Belgian – decidedly very fast and therefore also deserving of a higher level – it is a nice sigh of relief because it means being able to keep a place in the Iron Dames crew together with Michelle Gatting (new Gold) and Rahel Frey (descended to Silver) if they were to continue in the World Championship. Their colleague Doriane Pin will be Silver.

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

#85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Sarah Bovy

Our Riccardo Pera, driver of the GR Racing Porsche in the WEC, remains Silver, as does Sean Gelael who races in LMP2 with WRT. Valentino Rossi also maintains the same categorization after two years of GT World Challenge, waiting to understand which programs to tackle again with the WRT BMW, trying to move on to the WEC. Juan Manuel Correa and Antoine Leclerc, Formula 3 and Formula 2 drivers, and Clemens Schmid who races with Lamborghini in the DTM also appear among the lot.

Among the Golds, Nicolas Varrone, Champion in LMGTE AM with the Corvette this year, could only be promoted, while Thierry Vermeulen also goes up, making his debut between GTWC and DTM with the Ferrari 296 of Emil Frey Racing.

The only Platinum indicated as an important novelty is Ritomo Miyata, a young Toyota driver about to make his debut in the FIA ​​WEC with an LMGT3 before moving on to the rumored seat of the Japanese Hypercar.

We remind you that the FIA ​​licenses – Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum – have value not only for being able to take part in a championship, but also in terms of crew composition in the case of endurance, prototype and GT races, such as Motorsport.com had explained extensively in a dedicated analysis.

FIA categorisations: list of drivers

FIA categorisations: changes 2024