It will be his first Twente derby for the coach of the Almelo team, but he has a lot of experience with Brabant get-togethers. “I played for NAC for five years and Willem II for two years. These are matches that have extra life and in which you can do something extra for your audience,” says Lammers. “There is always something happening. It may not always be good, but it is exciting. There is a lot of struggle, commitment and passion. That is what football starts with. I hope we see that again on Sunday.”