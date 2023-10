The homophobic chants during the Twente derby between Heracles Almelo and FC Twente (2-2) yesterday remain without consequence for the time being. “They are the gays from Almelo,” was heard in the stadium. That happened in the minute before Heracles scored 1-2. No action was taken, while professional football clubs and the KNVB have indicated that they have ‘had their fill’ of homophobic chants. Heracles has not yet mentioned the chants, FC Twente is still considering a response.