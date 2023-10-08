PURWOKERTO.SUARA.COM, Indonesia has a lot of talent, especially in the world of music. Talented musicians are emerging along with the development of information technology.

Through social media, every talented person can more easily make a name for themselves with their talents.

Nowadays, many musicians are not born from the hands of professional producers or production houses.

Vanny Vabiola, for example, is a musician from West Sumatra who is very popular on social media, especially YouTube.

Even though he is not an artist who often appears on television, Vanny’s popularity is beyond doubt.

His work is not only known and admired by domestic music lovers, but has gone global.

Her voice is said to be similar to Celine Dion, and it is not uncommon for people to think that her vocal ability level is above that of the world’s top singer.

His vocal technique has received a lot of praise from the international community. His videos singing songs in English are often reacted and amazed the world’s reactors.

The subscribers of the YouTube channel owner Vanny Vabiola have even reached 2 million.

It turns out that Vanny has been honing his vocal skills for a long time. Even since he was a baby, his singing talent was visible.

“I’ve been singing since I was six months old, even though I can’t talk yet, but I can get rhythm because I often listen to music,” he said

When he was in kindergarten, Vanny dared to protest against his teacher for not appointing him to take part in a singing competition.

However, he instead pointed to another student who had a more attractive physical appearance. Even though he has good vocal abilities.

Until his teacher finally entered him in a singing competition. Grade 3 elementary school, there are parties who are ready to orbit him by inviting him to record. However, because it was not handled by a big producer, distribution of the album was lacking.

In grade 3 of junior high school, Vanny returned to make a second album which made his name increasingly known. At the same time, Vanny took part in the national level Musabaqah Tilawatil Quran (MTQ) competition representing West Sumatra.

Vanny once took part in a singing audition on national TV but chose not to continue because she had to take off her hijab.

The peak of his career was when he married and had children. Precisely after he started uploading his works on YouTube.

From there he became increasingly known to the world community. Working on social media has also become a source of income for him. Apart from that, Vanny is also often invited to perform at big events.