Aitana Lopez’s profile on Instagram is a true Internet phenomenon. She has been active for almost four months, but It already exceeds 90 thousand followers. Additionally, comments and likes multiply on each of your posts. A lover of gaming, fitness and cosplay, this digital creator seems to have a good formula for getting exposure on the networks.

Now, forget the previous paragraph. The truth is that there are no photo shoots, no makeup, no outfits, no trips, no coffees, recitals or landscapes. There is also no flesh and blood influencer. What you are seeing is the result of the increasingly advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms together with the meticulous work of the team of a Spanish advertising agency.

A 100% computer made model

Generative AI is evolving at breakneck speed. At the beginning of 2021 we were surprised by the first version of DALL·E and its avocado-chair. Two years later, both OpenAI image generatorlike those of other companies, have made a leap of such magnitude that it is now possible to create photorealistic images almost indistinguishable from reality.

Some companies in the world have found a business opportunity in all of this. One of them is The Clueless, a firm with offices in Barcelona that presents itself as an agency of AI models that represent various personalities. One of its co-founders, Diana Nuñez, tells us that the project arose with the idea of ​​reducing costs for the client.

The possibility of using AI models, according to the creative, was originally thought to be an alternative for brands and companies whose limited budget It could make it difficult for them to bear the costs of all the elements that are usually part of a traditional advertising action. Starting from this base, the company took on the task of creating several model profiles using artificial intelligence.





Aitana Lopez on Instagram

“The result is a portfolio of virtual personalities that resonate with audiences on a deep level, reflecting a wide spectrum of identities, cultures and histories,” notes The Clueless. Each virtual model, they say, has its own personality and essence. In addition to the aforementioned Aitana we find Maia Lima, a young “independent and lover of photography” from Buenos Aires.





Some of the comments that AI model Aitana Lopez receives on her Instagram profile

The company itself recognizes that its profiles are the product of meticulous work. “It takes many clicks and many prompts“, comments Nuñez and adds that when creating each of the AI ​​models, market studies were carried out and a wide variety of parameters were taken into account, ranging from image stereotypes to musical, social and cultural trends.

The realism of Aitana or Maia has meant that many people interact with profiles on Instagram without apparently knowing that it is a marketing product. Regarding this reality, the co-founder tells us that from the first moment they have tried to make it clear that it is an AI profile: “It is in the profile. “We have never hidden it, we have not scammed or deceived anyone.”

Asked if the project is bearing economic fruit, Nuñez assures that they are still in the process of recover the initial investment which allowed them to launch the AI ​​models and launch their first two proposals. However, small collaborations have already been made. “The idea is that brands dare to trust a little more in this model profile.”

