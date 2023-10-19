Recently, Zaskia Adya Mecca shared her experience of taking her first child, Kana Sybilla Bramantyo, to an ENT doctor.

Initially, Syb, as her first child was called, complained of pain in her right ear. Because it was not getting better and the pain was getting worse, Zaskia took her 13 year old daughter to an ENT doctor.

The doctor asked whether the child had a cough or cold, had he ever cleaned his ears with a cotton bud, had he swam or taken a plane?

According to Zaskia, her child had actually been on a plane before complaining of an earache.

When examined, the doctor saw that at the base of his ear there was irritation and sores. And, the cause is not the things the doctor asked about before, but because of the earphones.

“Using earphones too often and for a long time irritates the ears, it’s better to just use the speaker model! Honestly, I’m guilty of allowing 13 year olds to use AirPods, they’re not that wise when it comes to managing their use. Sometimes they just use them even if they don’t listen to music because they’re too lazy to take them off,” said Zaskia in uploaded on Instagram.

In the same upload, Hanung Bramantyo’s wife also said that before her son, there was a child patient who was a year older than Syb, who experienced more severe ear problems because of earphones.

“What makes me weak again, before Syb, the patient was a 14 year old child, using earphones until he fell asleep listening to music that was too loud. Now his hearing is like the hearing of a 60 year old person. I asked, “Can he recover, doc?”, “No ma’am, it’s difficult if “It’s already hit the nerves,” wrote Zaskia.

Saddened by this, Zaskia also invited parents to be wiser in allowing their children to use earphones.

“Let’s start being wise about allowing our children to have earphones, airpods, earbuds, maybe before they are 18 years old, not before,” said Zaskia.