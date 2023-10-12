Artificial Intelligence duel in the cinema: Her vs Ex Machina. Which is better movie? The decision is difficult.

Welcome to the ring of artificial intelligence in cinema! In one corner, we have the captivating and emotional Her from 2013, and in the other, the intriguing and dark Ex Machina from 2014. Both films explore the relationship between humans and machines, and the challenges we face as artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated. Which of these two visions of the future is the most striking and provocative? I also want to know your opinion so tell me: Which is the better movie?

Her (2013): A virtual intimacy.

Her 2013

Her transports us to the near future, where Theodore Twombly, played by Joaquin Phoenix, is a lonely and depressed man who finds company and love in an artificial intelligence named Samantha, with the captivating voice of Scarlett Johansson. The film explores fundamental questions about the nature of human relationships and intimacy in an era of technological advancement.

The relationship between Theodore and Samantha develops through deep and emotional conversations, even though Samantha is just a voice in his ear. The film challenges the audience to consider whether an Artificial Intelligence can truly experience emotions and whether a relationship with an AI is as valid as a human relationship. In this future world, love transcends the barriers between humans and machines.

Theodore’s character evolves as he immerses himself in this relationship. The film suggests that, although our relationships may be mediated by technology, true intimacy remains an essential component of the human experience. Her highlights the ability of artificial intelligence to stimulate creativity, empathy and personal growth, while raising questions about the authenticity of these experiences.

Ex Machina (2014): The ambiguity of consciousness.

Ex Machina (2014)

On the other hand, Ex Machina takes us to a different setting, with a darker and more philosophical approach. The film revolves around Caleb Smith, played by Domhnall Gleeson, a programmer who visits the enigmatic Nathan Bateman, played by Oscar Isaac, to perform the Turing test on Ava, an artificial intelligence.

Ava, with a body that emulates a woman, played by Alicia Vikander, is Nathan’s creation and possesses human appearance and an intelligence that feels increasingly real. The film explores the ethical implications of creating human-like beings and the possibility of them developing a consciousness of their own.

The relationship between Caleb and Ava is tense and full of ambiguity. Caleb is attracted to Ava, but the film raises the question of whether her attraction is genuine or if Ava is manipulating Caleb as part of her desire to escape it. Ex Machina challenges audiences to consider the morality of creating sentient beings and then locking them in a metal and glass cage.

Nathan’s character represents greed and unscrupulousness in the pursuit of technological advancement, while Ava represents the fight for freedom and conscience. The film delves into the territory of artificial intelligence as a potentially dangerous force that could surpass its creators.

Facing visions of the future: Her vs Ex Machina.

While Her and Ex Machina share the theme of artificial intelligence and human relationships, they focus on different aspects of this interaction. Her focuses on technology’s ability to improve human relationships, while Ex Machina delves into the ethical dilemma of creating sentient beings and the threat they could pose.

Theodore and Samantha’s relationship in Her feels warm and emotional, while Caleb and Ava’s relationship in Ex Machina is cold and full of deceit. These films raise questions about the nature of consciousness, empathy, and ethics in the context of artificial intelligence.

Conclusion.

Ultimately, both films offer valuable insights into the future of technology and how it could influence our lives and the nature of humanity. Her invites us to embrace the positive potential of artificial intelligence, while Ex Machina warns us about the dangers of not considering the ethical implications of our actions.

In the duel of artificial intelligence in cinema, Her and Ex Machina are two powerful contenders, each with their own unique vision of the future. The choice between these two films ultimately depends on your preference for exploring human emotions in a technological world or the ethical complexities of creating sentient beings. Choose your side and get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!

