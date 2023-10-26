The prolific actor was diagnosed with dyslexia in adulthood, but has had to deal with it his entire life.

For an actor or actress, any problem with comprehension or diction can be a major problem for their career. We have seen a recent example with Bruce Willis, whose frontotemporal dementia has removed him from public life and has become a terrible daily companion. Less dramatic, but also annoying, is the situation with which Henry Winkler He has dealt with it all his life.

The 77-year-old actor, who we recently saw in series like Barry the films Like Black Adam, he has been active in the industry for more than five decades, and in all of them he has had to deal with dyslexia, which, in fact, he was diagnosed with in his thirties.

It was when Henry Winkler was working on the series that, to a large extent, would define his career forever: Happy Days, the program where he gave life to Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli.

But playing that or any character was a headache when having to deal with the problems inherent to dyslexia, as the actor himself remembers.

Henry Winkler’s battle with dyslexia

In his new memoir, Being Henry: The Fonz… and Beyond (via an excerpt shared on People), which is published on October 31, Winkler highlights some of the frequent problems he encountered during the filming of the iconic sitcom.

“Even in the midst of Happy Days, at the height of my fame and success, I felt embarrassed, inadequate. Every Monday at 10 o’clock, we had a table read-through of that week’s script, and at every read-through I lost my place or I stumbled. He left me a word, a line.

I constantly didn’t give the right signal, which then ruined the joke for the person doing the scene with me. Or I would stare at a word, like “invincible,” and I had no idea how to pronounce it.

Meanwhile, the other actors were waiting, staring at me: it was humiliating and embarrassing. Everyone was warm and understanding, but I felt like I was letting them down.

I had to order my scripts early so I could read them over and over again, which put extra pressure on the writers, who were already under pressure every week having to prepare 24 scripts in a row. All of this at the height of my fame and success, while playing the coolest guy in the world.

I was fucking angry. All the misery he had gone through had been in vain. All the yelling, the humiliation, the loud arguments in my house growing up, not at all… It was genetic! It wasn’t the way I decided to be! And then I went from feeling enormous anger to fighting it.”

Despite the obstacles posed by dyslexia, Henry Winkler not only managed to continue on Happy Days, but also forged a prosperous acting career that, in fact, continues today.