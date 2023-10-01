Sukabumi.suara.com – The latest film by director Matthew Vaughn, Argylle, the film itself is star-studded.

Among them featuring Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and a mysterious cat.

The film Argylle will be released in cinemas on February 2 2024. This will be followed by a release on Apple TV+ which has not yet been announced.

Apart from Howard and Rockwell, Argylle also stars Henry Cavill (The Witcher, Justice League), John Cena (The Suicide Squad), Samuel L. Jackson (MCU films), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Bryan Cranston ( Breaking Bad), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), and Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa in her big screen acting debut.

Dua Lipa will also work on original music for the title song and score for this film project.

“The film Argylle tells the story of Elly Conway (Howard), a reclusive writer of espionage novels who has a number of best-selling novels, who thinks that happiness is an evening at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie,” reads the synopsis.

When the plot of Elly’s fictional books, which centers on secret agent Argylle and her mission to uncover a global spy syndicate, begins to reflect the secretive actions of spy organizations in the real world, quiet nights at home become a thing of the past.

Accompanied by Aiden (Rockwell), a spy who is allergic to cats, Elly (who carries Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the assassins as the lines between Elly’s fictional world and her real world begin to blur.

This film carries the fantasy spy thriller genre and was directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay adapted by Jason Fuchs.

The film was executive produced by Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn, and Adam Fishbach, with Fuchs, Adam Bohling, and David Reid serving as producers.