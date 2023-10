In Overijssel, six municipalities are sending a tax assessment to dog owners. Enschede sends the highest bill (90.12 euros), followed by Hengelo (88.32 euros). This is followed by Kampen with a tax of 86.88 euros, Zwartewaterland with 67 euros and Staphorst with 47 euros. The ‘cheapest’ municipality is Rijssen-Holten, where 39.50 euros in tax per dog must be paid.