The fourth edition of ‘Articulate Talks: Articulations?’ stopped in Alessandria. Let’s treat them well!’, a series of meetings held throughout Italy designed to invite people with haemophilia to take care of their joint wellbeing. The initiative promoted by ACEP Onlus, with the patronage of FedEmo and the non-conditioning support of Sobi, focuses on the doubts and questions of people with haemophilia and provides them, thanks to the presence of specialist doctors, with the necessary tools and information useful for living longer protected and peaceful day by day.