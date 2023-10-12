In collaboration with Gilead





“The partnership between public and private in the field of scientific research is fundamental. We know, unfortunately, that the National Health Service (NHS) alone cannot do research and therefore the support from private companies and voluntary associations is truly of fundamental importance”. Thus Luigi Rigacci, director of the Complex Hematology operational unit of the Campus Bio-Medico Polyclinic of Rome and commissioner of the 12th edition of the Gilead tenders, dedicated to Italian research and treatment institutions and patient associations, on the sidelines of the Milanese award ceremony for the 62 winning projects.

“This is the third edition of the Gilead tenders in which I have participated – states Rigacci – and I am honored to have been asked to act as commissioner again. I have noticed that over time the projects have improved in many respects but what I find, year after year, in the majority of the proposals is the attention to patients. Patient centricity was among the most important elements to evaluate.”

Specifically, “the 13 projects that I had the opportunity to evaluate this year – he underlines – in addition to the scientific basis, paid close attention to the search for improvement of both the treatment and the patient’s quality of life. The choice of the two projects to be rewarded – he concludes – was supported by the fundamental figure of the ethicist: I would have liked to reward them all, precisely because the big problem of research in Italy is the scarcity of financial support”.