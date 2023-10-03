loading…

ATACMS missiles will be sent by the US to Ukraine. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The United States military is reportedly preparing to send tactical ballistic missiles armed with cluster munitions to Ukraine after being approved by President Joe Biden.

According to Bloomberg, in an interview, Assistant Minister for Army Acquisition Doug Bush said the US had been preparing for this possibility for some time. “We are ready to act quickly,” he said.

The tactical ballistic missile delivered is the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

It is a long-range guided missile that gives operational commanders a direct weapon to win the battle,” ATACMS manufacturer Lockheed Martin said.

ATACMS missiles were first deployed in US military operations against Iraq in 1991.

US weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin describes ATACMS as a surface-to-surface weapons system capable of hitting targets beyond the range of other missile systems.

Reporting from Al Jazeera, Lockheed Martin added that “each ATACMS missile is packaged in a launch pod similar to the MLRS (Multiple Rocket Launch System) and is fired from the MLRS Launcher Family”.

With a range of about 300 km, this weapon would give Ukraine an advantage for striking Russian targets behind the front lines.

Although the Storm Shadow missiles donated by Britain earlier this year have a longer range than ATACMS, they must be launched from fighter jets, which Ukraine does not have, while ATACMS can be launched from the ground.

(ahm)