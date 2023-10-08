loading…

GAZA – Operation Al-Aqsa Storm launched by Hamas and Palestinian fighters received support from Hezbollah based in Lebanon. Hezbollah also launched rocket and artillery attacks on Israeli territory.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The radar sites, Zibdin and Ruwaisat Al-Alam were bombed with a large number of artillery shells and guided missiles. “We targeted three Israeli occupation sites in the occupied Shebaa Farms area of ​​Lebanon,” he said in a Hezbollah statement, reported by Al Jazeera.

In the analysis of the Israeli daily journal Haaretz, Gideon Levy, if the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah really joins the ongoing escalation, then Israel will definitely face a crisis.

“We will face a very different reality in which Israel will have to face two fronts, and perhaps three fronts, if the occupied West Bank becomes involved. “It’s a new game and Israel is going through something they’ve never faced before,” Levy said.

Reporting from Beirut, Lebanon, Al Jazeera said Hezbollah’s attacks in northern Israel could worsen the escalation between Israel and Hamas.

“Hamas has called on all armed groups in Lebanon to join the fight against Israel. Hamas has allies in Lebanon… All groups are part of the axis of resistance against Israel,” Al Jazeera reported.

“They (Hezbollah) did not attack open areas as we saw in previous cross-border firefights, we understand that the mortars targeted Israeli radar stations. But still, Shebaa’s choice, as well as the use of mortars, and not long-range missiles, targeting cities or settlements in Israel’s north, can be seen more as a message that this is what could happen if we participate in this war. This could exacerbate escalation.”

Meanwhile, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNFIL) confirmed the exchange of fire between troops in Israel and Lebanon on Sunday morning, and urged “everyone to exercise restraint”.

“We are in contact with the authorities on both sides of the Blue Line, at all levels, to resolve this situation and avoid a more serious escalation,” UNIFIL said in a statement.

UNFIL added: “Our peacekeepers remain in their positions and duties. They continue to work, some from shelters for their safety.”

