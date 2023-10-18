Hellboy Web of Wyrddeveloped by Upstream Arcade and published by Good Shepherd Entertainment, is now available on PCNintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series and it was reviewed by our Ale Alosi.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd puts players in the shoes of Big Red himself (voiced by Lance Reddick) as he is sent through the strange realm of the Wyrd. When a Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense (BPRD) agent disappears while investigating the Butterfly House and psychic spikes are discovered around the world, the world’s premier change hunter of the supernatural, Hellboy, is called in.

