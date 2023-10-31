loading…

One Palestinian child is killed by Israeli attacks every 5 minutes in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

NEW YORK – One child Palestine killed every five minutes in Gaza Strip due to Israeli air strikes. This was stated by the Palestinian envoy to the UN at the session UN Security Council .

“Every five minutes, a Palestinian child is killed. How many more days do you wait to realize that this is a war against our children? “Our children – who, like your children, are God’s children, pure and pure children,” said Minister and Permanent Monitor of the State of Palestine for the UN, Riyad Mansour as quoted by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (31/10 /2023).

Mansour said at least 3,500 Palestinian children had been killed by Israel in three weeks, exceeding the annual number of children killed in all the world’s conflict zones combined since 2019.

“Gaza is now the hell of the world,” said the Palestinian envoy at an emergency session held at the request of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Every minute is the difference between life and death for Palestinians in Gaza,” he added.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip day and night, causing entire buildings to collapse and killing thousands of people. The Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 8,000 people – most of them children – were killed and thousands of bodies were estimated to be under the rubble.

Tensions erupted after Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

“2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza face death every day and every night. Save them. There were 2,000 people buried in the rubble. “Allow us to find them, save those who can still be saved, and bury those who died in a dignified manner,” added the envoy.

Mansour said more than 1.4 million people were forced to flee their homes when Israel invaded the overcrowded and impoverished region.