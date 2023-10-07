Denpasar Voice – Persija Jakarta failed to get 3 points in the match against Barito Putera on Saturday, October 7 2023.

In that match, the Kemayoran Tiger squad took the lead in the first half with a goal created by Ryo Matsumura with a curved kick.

However, Renan managed to equalize by making Barito break an egg so the score became 1-1.

Until the end of the second half, the score at 1-1 had not changed at all, Marko Simic had a chance to head but it still went over the crossbar.

Persija Jakarta’s defeat was uploaded to the club’s official Instagram account while uploading a photo of Marko Simic.

“Full time: Persija 1-1 Barito Putera,” wrote the account.

In the comments column you can see many angry and disappointed comments from Jakmania, fans of the Persija club who regret the performance of their beloved club.

Uniquely, many netizens quipped asking Persija to change the name of their club to Perseri.

“Just Seri Football Association,” quipped the account @khasbistyl in the comments column.

“Just change the name boss to Perseri,” requested the account @i.roh.zana.

“Perseri,” replied the account @sulasistassjack with a laughing emoticon. (Rizal/*)