BMW is currently one of the few manufacturers that has an affordable roadster on offer. The current BMW Z4 (G29) is available from 62,445 euros. That seems like a lot, but a little Golf GTI now costs 57 grand. So in comparison it’s not too bad.

The Z4 has a long hood, short rear and strictly two seats. This makes it a typical roadster. However, there is one disadvantage: they are all automatics. The sDrive20i (197 hp), sDrive30i (258 hp) and M40i (340 hp) all have an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

BMW Z4 for purists

Now that’s a very, very good machine, so it’s not so much a bad thing. Partly thanks to the automatic transmission, CO2 emissions can remain nice and low. The automatic transmission has more gears and is more programmable. Ideal for saving the last grams of emissions.

But for the enthusiast, the Z4 with manual gearbox is coming. This is reported by the Spanish Motor.es. They spotted a pre-facelift BMW Z4, which was tested by some BMW technicians. According to them, the sound of a manual transmission was unmistakably present.

Now the attentive reader will point out that the pre-facelift was available with a manual gearbox, but in this case it concerns the big six-cylinder, the Z4 M40i. It has always been equipped with an automatic.

March 2024

According to ynguldyn on Bimmerpost, the Z4 M40i with manual gearbox is coming in March 2024, so in less than half a year. It is not very strange, because the Toyota Supra is also available with a manual gearbox. The Supra and Z4 are built together in Austria at Magna-Steyr.

Fun fact, in addition to the Supra and Z4, Magna-Steyr also builds the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, two Jaguar crossovers (the E-Pace and the I-Pace) plus the new Fisker Ocean.

As mentioned, there have been manual Z4s. You could choose this in combination with the sDrive20i version. We found one on Marktplaats, you can view the advertisement here.

It is not known whether the BMW Z4 will come to the Netherlands for purists. Autoblog has asked BMW Netherlands about the manual Z4 M40i, if we know more we will immediately update this article.

