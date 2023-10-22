The echoes of the difficulties faced by the drivers in the Qatar Grand Prix are still present in the Austin paddock. Today on the Texan track a peak of 35 degrees is expected, 10 higher than the seasonal average, while on Sunday the race should take place with around 5 degrees lower and, above all, without the humidity that greatly affected the Grand Prix in Lusail.

Among the many opinions expressed after the last race there were also those, such as Martin Brundle, Gerhard Berger and Christian Danner, who questioned the preparation of the drivers, no longer used to managing a tight race from the first to the last lap after years of racing influenced by tire management.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, keeps fresh on the Lusail grid

George Russell wanted to reply, going into detail about the factors that complicated life in the cockpit on the Lusail night.

“Everyone has their say – he explained – but let’s start by saying that the single-seaters of the ’80s and ’90s certainly didn’t have all the control units that we have in the cockpit today, they are ‘boxes’ that reach very high temperatures, heating the entire interior of the car. They didn’t have the power steering system which works at 60 degrees radiating heat, they didn’t have hydraulic circuits with 120 degree liquids passing around the cockpit, I can say that in Qatar the temperature inside the single-seater reached very close to 60 degrees” .

Another aspect to keep in mind is that after Romain Grosjean’s accident in Bahrain in 2020, the FIA ​​mandated the use of a new generation of flame-retardant materials, including underwear, which is thicker than that used previously.

“It’s like wearing a fleece – confirmed Russell – so as far as I’m concerned everyone is free to say what they want, but today we race in a very different scenario compared to forty years ago, including the fact that we lap up to 20 seconds per lap faster and with much greater lateral G forces.”

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Alonso also underlined the role played by fireproof clothing. “Today we use suits that are a few layers thicker, the body temperature can no longer be released so easily to the outside and remains stuck on the inside.”

Alexander Albon confirmed that after the Lusail match recovery times were longer than usual. “Usually the Singapore race is the hardest – explained the Williams driver – on Monday you rest and then go back to the gym. After Qatar, Monday’s recovery continued until Wednesday, and only on Friday I returned to the gym in good condition. The fact that he also played a race on Saturday probably had an impact, even though it was shorter, it still meant a recovery.”

After the Lusail weekend, the FIA ​​launched an investigation aimed at avoiding the possibility of racing again in similar conditions but not only. Systems aimed at improving passenger compartment comfort will also be evaluated:

“It would be useful to evaluate the possibility of refreshing the seat – commented Lando Norris – I am sure that there is room for work in this direction”.

Meanwhile, there are those who think about not overheating it. “We have tried to further isolate all the parts of the passenger compartment that dissipate heat – explained Alonso – I believe this is a first step. Then in the long term other measures can also be evaluated, in WEC cars there is a temperature sensor in the passenger compartment, and if a pre-established limit is exceeded you are no longer allowed to drive. It is a measure that could also be adopted in Formula 1.”

