Blizzard Italia sent us, as had already happened for the last TITANS expansionfour new cards that will be released in the new expansion Showdown in the Badlands arriving next November 14th; you let’s leave it here our report on the expansion and now no more chatter: here are the Death Knight cards.

Let’s start with the Agricultural Manante Servant, a common with Strength 4 and Constitution 3 which reads:

Battle cry: Come back an Undead. Quick Hand: Costs 2 less.

The Servant has dual abilities and requires the deck to have a preponderance of runes Verdi’s Death Knight. For the moment it settles down as an average Undead, undoubtedly weighty if played with the bonus Quick Hand that guarantees a discount if this were caught and immediately put into play.

Second common, this time a cost spell 1 that deals damage to a minion equal to your Corpses: very useful in many situations considering that you can also target your minions if abilities are activated upon their death.

Epica: let’s start getting serious

An Epic spell that will deprive us at a cost of 3 of up to 8 of our corpses but will summon a random minion which costs as much as the “stolen” corpses. Very useful in many situations, moreover the low activation cost makes it a card that we will undoubtedly see in Death Knight decks.

Woah, Legendary!

We end on a high note with a Legendary Undead: Maw and Paw which reads:

At the end of your turn, you get 5 Corpses. At the start of your turn consume 5 Corpses to provide 5 health to your hero.

At cost 4 this Servant offers defensive characteristics, works alone and will heal us. Of course, he remains a mere 1/8 but there are infinite ways to exploit his characteristics especially in the advanced stages of the game.