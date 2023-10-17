As we had you anticipated this afternoonHearthstone will be updated with the new expansion coming out on November 14th: now we know the official Italian name which is Showdown in the Badlands and we have some extra details that we are going to dissect.

Gather the group

As with any self-respecting expansion, you can pre-purchase the packs at an advantageous price. With the Basic package priced at €49.99 you will find 60 booster packs from the expansion, 2 guaranteed legendary cards from the expansion and the Ulfar-themed card back.

With the MEGA Package instead, at the price of €79,99 you will get: 80 packs, 10 Golden packs, 1 random Fine Legendary, 1 random Golden Legendary and the Ulfar hero skin for the game’s Druid class.

Skills and interactions

Quick Hand: If the card that has this ability it is played the turn it is added to your hand (caught/found or in any other way) it will add an extra effect; planning a deck well with many cards that possess this ability could be a winning choice.

Dissotterra: Whenever a card or Minion you play activates Unearth, you will gain a card from Azerite Mine: these cards will be of 4 levels and will increase from time to time as the number of “unearthing” cards you have played increases. Obviously the most powerful cards will be at level 4 so make sure you dig deep!

Merciless Citizens: These will be Servants they will bring with them a synergy with cards that have Unearth. There will be many Legendary Servants with these affixes but be careful not to anger Sheriff Tesalarga.

Heroic Outlaws: Heroic Outlaws are Legendary Servants that will activate devastating effects on the land as long as your deck contains only one copy of each card (a bit like Reno Jackson).

If you log in from today you will get the new card Herald of Thundera Legendary Servant capable of summon both a Beast and an Elemental from your deck. Do you feel lucky?

We leave you with the gallery of all the cards revealed so far.