loading…

Indian teenage girl bleeding after being raped asks for help on the street (right). The suspect (left) has been arrested by the police. Photo/NDTV

NEW DELHI – A young girl in India who suffered from hemorrhaging raped asked people for help on several roads earlier this week. Ironically, the people he asked for help seemed to chase him away.

The victim’s attempt to ask for help by walking down the road was recorded on CCTV. The video has sparked public outrage due to the indifferent attitude of the people who were asked for help.

Police told local media that the 15-year-old victim walked around the city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh state for more than two hours. The victim was finally helped by a Hindu priest named Rahul Sharma.

“He couldn’t talk. His eyes were swollen,” Rahul Sharma told NDTV.

“I then asked what happened but he spoke in a language I didn’t understand; I also gave him a pen and paper but he couldn’t write anything either,” he said.

The victim was admitted to the Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Government Women’s Hospital in Indore, where she underwent major surgery last Wednesday.

A police official said a medical examination showed the girl was raped.

Two men, both motorbike rickshaw drivers, were arrested on Thursday or three days after the incident. The two were arrested after police reviewed CCTV footage.

Four other people have also been detained in connection with this case.