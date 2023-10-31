Suara.com – Senior Politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Panda Nababan revealed the issue of the impeachment of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi which had reached the ears of PDIP Chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri. Panda said Megawati was concerned to hear this.

Panda said that Megawati is now in a concerned mood. In fact, she said that as a mother and party chairperson, Megawati’s spiritual atmosphere was not in a good condition.

“As far as I know, Ms. Mega is currently in concern. In my opinion, the atmosphere as a mother, as the general chairman of the party, is the bitterness she feels, frankly, she is really concerned about the spiritual atmosphere now,” said Panda Nababan, quoted on Abraham Samad’s YouTube channel. Speak Up.

“Ms. Mega, I can catch the spiritual atmosphere, she is concerned,” he said.

He said that he was not only concerned about the impeachment of his cadres, Megawati was also concerned about hearing the recent MK decision.

Panda said that people who realize their love for the nation will certainly hope to see how these mistakes can be overcome.

“Not only do we think about it, every Indonesian person will think about it, especially with what the product of the Constitutional Court says,” he said.

“I think anyone who realizes their love for this nation will follow the process currently being carried out by Jimly Asshiddiqie, which is being carried out by the MK, the MK’s honorary council, they will follow that process and have high hopes for how this can be resolved,” he added.

According to him, PDIP does not underestimate this reality. This is a legal process that was not designed intentionally.

“I don’t want to underestimate this, this is a reality, an event that can’t just be avoided. This is a process, it’s not being manipulated, it’s not being prescribed or prescribed. This is cause and effect, yes, this is a legal event,” he said.

Because of that, he said that impeachment was not taboo and could happen. He added that this was also a concern for PDIP.

“(Impeachment) is not something that is taboo, you know, it could happen. That’s our (PDIP) concern,” he said.

