Not only innovation and good practices in anesthesia and resuscitation, pain therapy for the management of patients will also be at the center of the 77th National Congress of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care taking place in Rome. “We anesthesiologists and resuscitators deal with pain therapy because our specialization, anesthesia, resuscitation, intensive and pain therapy, prepares us to deal with the complex issue of pain which represents a real discipline. Therefore, we not only treat patients who have been discharged from a department or an intensive care unit, but we deal with pain in general, whether benign or oncological, acute, persistent or chronic”. Alessia Violini, head of Siaarti’s pain and palliative care cultural area, stated this to Adnkronos Salute during the Congress.

“The patient with pain, whether young or elderly, it makes no difference, is usually sent by the general practitioner to specialist pain therapy centres, whether they are local services (Spoke centres) which operate on an outpatient basis or designated centers of excellence (Hubs). to provide highly complex diagnostic and therapeutic interventions – explains Violini who is also responsible for the Coordination of the Pain Therapy Network of the Autonomous Province of Trento – In these structures the patient is taken care of by specialists, pain therapists who deal with the diagnostic classification and to study the appropriate therapeutic path which can be pharmacological or also include minimally invasive infiltrative techniques, up to the most advanced invasive techniques. Therefore the anesthetist does not limit himself to following the patient’s vital parameters during surgery”, but goes much further.

“We have very broad skills – the expert remarks – our discipline truly embraces many fields, just think that during the 5 years of specialization school we study all the systems and organs of the human body, and this helps us a lot precisely to also apply an adequate pharmacological treatment in pain therapy that takes into account the therapy that the patient follows for other clinical problems and we try to identify the most correct clinical path, also keeping in mind his lifestyle habits. Objective: to restore a better quality of life.”

Important news on the regulatory front of palliative care and pain therapies “which is also discussed in the Pnrr even if – Violini points out – our national legislation is already very rich in documents that also talk about the pain therapy network and on this Siaarti made a proposal for an amendment to Ministerial Decrees 70 and Ministerial Decree 77, respectively the ministerial decree which reorganizes all intra-hospital networks and intra-hospital clinical services and the ministerial decree which, instead, focuses more on the territory”. Like “Siaarti we are actively working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to be able to improve the organization of pain therapy centers and, consequently, increasingly satisfy the needs of patients” he concludes.