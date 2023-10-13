“By promoting healthy longevity and preventing chronic non-communicable diseases, the Mediterranean diet leads to a significant reduction in health spending. Furthermore, local and seasonal foods are cheaper than those out of season and those coming from long supply chains. The diet Mediterranean is therefore synonymous with health and sustainability, both environmental and economic”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in his speech at the Coldiretti Village inaugurated today at the Circus Maximus in Rome.

“Scientific literature demonstrates that the Mediterranean diet reduces total mortality – recalled Schillaci – by preventing the development of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, numerous types of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. The associated environmental benefit is also significant. to the Mediterranean diet. The use of raw materials linked to the territory, coming from low-impact crops, based on respect for the cycles of nature, reduces the environmental footprint of food systems and contributes to safeguarding plant and animal biodiversity”.

“The traditional diet – the minister remarked – also has a social impact: it helps to develop conviviality, the preparation of dishes and the table contribute to strengthening the bond between the community and its own dietary model. For this reason we remain firmly anchored to tradition and our agri-food production. The proposed law on synthetic food fits into this framework, which aims to guarantee a maximum level of health protection and safeguard the Italian agri-food sector, which is strategic for the interest of our nation”.

‘But today in Italy only a minority percentage of the population follows it’

“The Italian agri-food chain – continued Schillaci – is a precious heritage of our land and is closely linked to the protection of the health of our citizens. The ministry also ensures constant commitment on the food safety front through rigorous food control activities. And for this I thank the NAS carabinieri who are always at our side”.

“Communication is also fundamental – highlighted the minister – and we do this through constant campaigns, with particular attention to social channels to reach young people, aimed at promoting a healthy diet and combating misleading information and incorrect eating habits”. Because “today in Italy only a minority percentage of the population follows the principles of the Mediterranean diet, without significant differences between regions and the socio-economic status of the population. Yet Italy has the advantage of offering all the nutrients of the Mediterranean diet”, he Schillaci underlined.

“The rhythms of lifestyles have changed, the time available for consuming meals together with others and for preparing dishes has been reduced. This is why – he concluded – it is important that we all commit to the recovery and diffusion of our traditional and healthy diet by focusing on nutritional education, starting from the little ones and schools. The common objective is to give people the tools to make healthy and informed choices, and increase awareness that nutrition determines the state of health in the short term, but above all in the long term. We are working on this with the utmost commitment.”