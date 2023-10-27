“Every day I find myself listening to professionals and patient associations who complain about the fact that the paths which then lead to the identification of certain pathologies are fragmented and do not allow a diagnosis to be reached in a simple, linear and direct way. This applies both to patients, and for the doctors themselves. Often, general practitioners do not have the tools to identify whether or not their patients need to access healthcare facilities”. This was said by Elisa Pirro, member contribution from Gsk.

“We – added Pirro – in the political field, do not stop trying, even if we know how complex it is. Our intention is to implement measures capable of protecting the rights of chronic patients in their entirety, without however losing sight of the economic sustainability of the National Health Service. In this sense, especially thanks to technologies and digitalisation, it is possible to save both money and time”.

Currently, the senator recalled, “I find myself at the head of an Intergroup that talks about organ donation and transplantation. It is a topic that is very close to my heart and on which I hope to be able to make a difference. I will certainly implement proposals in this direction, within the Budget law. I hope that the Government, in turn, decides to devote greater attention to these issues, especially to organ donation. In our country – concluded Pirro – regarding information, and more generally raising awareness about donation, we still have many steps forward to make”.