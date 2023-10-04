No alarms on the healthcare front. The majority rejects the sender’s accusations of a ‘cut alarm’ in the maneuver that would lead the national system towards the abyss. “Inconclusive” opposition, for Tommaso Foti, group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, who take the reading of the Nadef “as an opportunity to raise a fuss about alleged cuts to healthcare by Giorgia Meloni’s government”. For Foti, an “unjustified alarm: funds will arrive with the renewal of contracts for doctors and the strengthening of the salaries of managers in the health sector. The government, then, plans to make the best use of the Pnrr funds, which provide for financing of over 15 billion. So no alarm.”

But the opposition is going on the attack on the issue, even if – in this case, unlike what happened with the minimum wage – at least for the moment, in no particular order. Because if on the one hand the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein thinks that healthcare is “a terrain on which convergences with other opposition forces are possible, because we are all worried about the cuts to public healthcare that the Meloni government is carrying out”, the Azione leader Carlo Calenda, a few days ago, had denounced an interruption “for reasons unknown to us” in the work with the other oppositions “starting from the Democratic Party, on the health plan for the budget law. It must be resumed quickly”.

And today, from the stage of the ‘Sky 20 years’ celebrations, comes Conte’s jab, aimed in particular at the leader of Action and the secretary of the Democratic Party. “With the Democratic Party on the minimum wage we worked together, without lights on, we found an agreement and we shared it. Healthcare is an enormous chapter and we are focusing our proposals, we will certainly discuss. Those who refused the discussion “And I say this to Schlein, to Calenda and to everyone: if someone goes on TV first to say ‘these are our proposals’ it can’t work. We worked on the minimum wage with the lights off.”

Yet, on the merits of the criticisms there are oppositions. For Schlein “the objective of the Meloni government is clear: to dismantle the national healthcare system. With the paltry investments destined for public healthcare, the right favors private healthcare. All to the detriment of citizens who cannot afford treatment and are forced to face long waiting lists” and Conte also clarifies that “healthcare is a complex issue, for us it is essential that it remains public”. Calenda, also at the ‘Sky 20 years’ celebrations, reiterates that “we will not vote on the budget deviation assuming there are no additional resources for healthcare.

Read also